29 killed in Yemen as bus carrying children hit by airstrike

At least 29 children have been killed and 30 wounded in a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross says, BBC reported.
The children were travelling on a bus that was hit at a market in Dahyan, in the northern province of Saada.
The health ministry run by the rebel Houthi movement said put the death toll at 43, and said 61 people were wounded.
The coalition, which is backing Yemen's government in a war with the Houthis, said its actions were "legitimate".
It insists it never deliberately targets civilians, but human rights groups have accused it of bombing markets, schools, hospitals and residential areas.