Armenian PM discuss issues of economic development with members of Republican Union of Employers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the members of Republican Union of Employers of Armenia, headed by Gagik Makaryan, the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The PM noted that he highlights the dialogue between the government and the unions and NGOs representing the different interest groups and added that it will give an opportunity to regularly discuss the existing problems and listen to opinions aimed at solving them.

During the meeting issues referring to the improvement of business environment, fostering FDIs, legislative reforms and other issues were discussed. The sides also touched upon the reforms in tax administration, development opportunities of public procurement system, construction and civil aviation.

Highlighting the necessity of holding such meetings regularly, Nikol Pashinyan tasked the Cabinet members to continue meetings with the members of Republican Union of Employers of Armenia for discussing the proposals aimed at 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
