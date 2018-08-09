News
Appeal of Robert Kocharyan's attorneys will be examined on August 10
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia will continue examining the appeal of the attorneys of the 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan against the decision of the Court of First Instance by which Kocharyan was remanded into custody for 2 months on August 10, one of the attorneys of Kocharyan Hayk Alumyan told journalists.

“Kocharyan also gave a speech. He continues to insist that the charges pressed against him are ungrounded”, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan said.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
