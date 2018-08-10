Chilean ex-president Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has nominated socialist ex-President Michelle Bachelet of Chile to be the next human rights chief, the U.N. said Wednesday.
Spokesman Farhan Haq said that Guterres has informed the General Assembly of the nomination for high commissioner of human rights.
Ms. Bachelet was most recently President of Chile between 2014 and 2018, having served previously from 2006 to 2010, the year in which she was appointed the first Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN‑Women). Ms. Bachelet also held ministerial portfolios in the Government of Chile, serving as Minister for Defence (2002‑2004) and Minister for Health (2000‑2002).