US: Israel has right to defend itself

The United States is watching developments in Gaza closely and believes the situation is very concerning, but Israel has a right to defend itself, the State Department said on Thursday, reported Reuters.
“Overall, we condemn the launching of missile attacks into Israel and call for an end to the destructive violence,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said at a news briefing.
The Israeli Air Force struck more than 150 targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night and early Thursday, and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets toward Israel.