17 people found dead at Mexico secret burial places

Seventeen people have been found dead at two secret burial places in the Mexican state of Jalisco, reported Aristegui Noticias.
Two burial places were discovered in and around the town of Guadalajara.
In the first case, ten dead bodies were found in the area of a house outside the city. Local residents said this house is known as a place for selling illegal drugs.
In the second case, the Tlajomulco de Zúñiga municipality police discovered three killed persons in a house, and seven buried bodies at its backyard.