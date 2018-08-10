1st deputy PM petitions to World Bank regarding return of assets plundered from Armenia

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s has petitioned to the World Bank management, with respect to the return of assets that were stolen from Armenia.
“With an expectation to start the process of identification and return of the assets plundered from our country and harbored abroad, today [Thursday] I wrote a letter to the World Bank management, regarding getting consulting and technical assistance from the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative,” Mirzoyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook.
The Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative (StAR) is a partnership between the World Bank Group and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) that supports international efforts to end safe havens for corrupt funds.