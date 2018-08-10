Ryanair pilots strike in Germany, other countries

Ryanair pilots staged a strike on Friday in Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, AP reported.
The budget carrier cancelled 400 flights, a total of 250 flights were canceled in Germany.
Almost all flights that were supposed to start from German airports on Friday were annulled.
The company calls the strikes “regrettable and unjustified,” pointing to recent pay increases and invitations to meet for negotiations.
About 55 thousand passengers were offered to postpone the flight for another day or get back money for the ticket.