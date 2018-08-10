North Korea warns US sanctions may affect denuclearization process

Pyongyang warned Washington that the possible expansion of US sanctions on North Korea could affect the process of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, KCNA reported.
According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, the US is trying to invent an excuse to strengthen sanctions on North Korea and call for cooperation in international meetings on strengthening sanctions and pressure against the country.
It is impossible to talk about the progress of US-North Korean deal on denuclearization as long as the US refuses to maintain external decorum towards its partner, said the representative.
According to him, North Korea is still ready to support US and North Korean leaders agreement reached during their meeting.
Earlier, North Korean Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' meeting, condemned the US decision to urge the ASEAN countries to continue pressure on North Korea.