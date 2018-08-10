Armenia political scientist founding political party, will run in snap parliamentary election

Political scientist Levon Shirinyan is forming a political party, and he will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.
“I decided to create, with a group of supporters, the Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia (CDPA), and take part in the snap elections of the National Assembly,” the political scientist wrote on Facebook. “Thus I will bring, with my supporters, my contribution to the reconstruction of the homeland and the establishment of the Fourth Republic [of Armenia].
“I am confident that the Armenia, being created with our efforts, will be a scientific and industrial complex (…), with a high and developed culture.”