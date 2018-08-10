First snow falls on Mount Kazbek in August

The first snow of this year fell on Mount Kazbek in August, while the top of one of the highest mountains of the Caucasus Kazbek is covered in ice.
Kazbek is located near Stepantsminda village and considered to be one of the most attractive routes for climbing, Novosti-Georgia reported.
According to Environment Agency, from August 9 to 12, cool air masses from the north-west direction are moving through Georgia.
Due to increasing rainfall rates, the water level is expected to increase in small rivers, with landslide processes activated in the mountains.