PM: People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years

YEREVAN. – People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday when talking to the residents of Berd town, in Tavush Province.
According to him, they solved the problem of changing power which was considered impossible for 23 - 24 years.
Armenian Prime Minister recalled that even during rallies, he said their political team had no intention to make a revolution, but intended to create an opportunity for people to decide in which Armenia they wished to live in.