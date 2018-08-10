News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 10
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
PM: People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years
PM: People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday when talking to the residents of Berd town, in Tavush Province.

According to him, they solved the problem of changing power which was considered impossible for 23 - 24 years.

Armenian Prime Minister recalled that even during rallies, he said their political team had no intention to make a revolution, but intended to create an opportunity for people to decide in which Armenia they wished to live in.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM on Lavrov statement: Our Russian Federation partners and we need to adapt
“This is a new situation,” said Nikol Pashinyan…
 PM urges those living abroad to invest in Armenia
Our people are creative people who can flourish their home…
 PM Pashinyan: We have to fight together against vicious phenomena in Armenia
It is better for a businessman to come and set up his business in Armenia, instead of transferring money to his relatives in the country…
 PM: Emigration ceased in Armenia since May
There is no better place in the world than Armenia…
 Armenian PM starts working visit to Tavush province
The Prime Minister will hold the first meeting in Berd...
 Armenia political scientist founding political party, will run in snap parliamentary election
The Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news