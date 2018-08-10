PM Pashinyan: We have to fight together against vicious phenomena in Armenia

We have to fight together against vicious phenomena in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday said during his talk with the residents of Berd town, in Tavush Province.
“We will uproot that phenomenon [of demanding unauthorized payment] and severely punish those who do so,” he added, in particular. “We have started this work [taking action against plunder] together; we shall continue [it] together.”
Also, the PM said it is better for a businessman to come and set up his business in Armenia, instead of transferring money to his relatives in the country.
“I guarantee that no one will any longer get a ‘cut’ [in businesses in Armenia],” Pashinyan noted.