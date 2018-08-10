News
Euro drops considerably in Armenia
Euro drops considerably in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.16/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.35 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 552.65 (down by AMD 6.01), that of one British pound totaled AMD 616.30 (down by AMD 4.70), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.21 (down by AMD 0.11) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 239.97, AMD 18,824.61 and AMD 12,975.01, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
