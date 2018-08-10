News
Trump: Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed to double tariffs on steel and aluminum for Turkey.

“I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!” Trump tweeted.
