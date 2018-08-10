Putin: Possible new US sanctions against Moscow are completely illegitimate

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, Kremlin reported.
The meeting considered the potential further unfriendly steps on behalf of Washington in the form of trade restrictions. It was stressed that such actions are completely illegitimate under international law.
The agenda included issues related to the upcoming ‘Caspian five’ summit in Aktau. The participants stressed the importance of finalising the long-term work on settling the legal status of the Caspian region.
Additional matters discussed included the country’s socioeconomic development.
The meeting was attended by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov.