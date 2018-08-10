Armenian PM: Hayk Marutyan is an excellent candidate for Yerevan mayor

NOYEMBERYAN. – Civil Contract party will most likely participate in the upcoming elections of the Council of Elders of Yerevan either as a part of an alliance, or separately, Armenian PM said during his visit to Tavush province.
At the same time he called it obvious that they would nominate their candidate. Nikol Pashinyan also noted that they had made a proposal, but they did not find common ground yet.
“We know their position, they know our position. We made an offer, and they had to discuss this proposal,” the head of government explained.
Commenting on the fact that Hayk Marutyan's candidacy is widely discussed, PM said that Marutyan is an excellent candidate for the mayor of the capital. Pashinyan called him a brilliant public figure and manager, adding that everyone will be convinced of it soon.