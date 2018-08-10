US bars Pakistani military officers from training programs

North American diets require more land than we have, study finds

Karabakh President receives director of National Security Service of Armenia

4 signs you are eating too much salt

Turkey: Additional US tariffs against rules of WTO

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenian revolution was made not by one person

Armenian PM: Hayk Marutyan is an excellent candidate for Yerevan mayor

Lavrov tells Pompeo about categorical rejection' of new US sanctions

Pessimism originates in the brain, and scientists now know exactly where

Medvedev: Further US sanctions would be "declaration of economic war"

Putin, Erdogan discuss prospects for further development of economic cooperation

Prime Minister: Armenian Government takes seriously the issue of Karen Ghazaryan

Lionel Messi named Barcelona captain

Putin: Possible new US sanctions against Moscow are completely illegitimate

Robert Kocharyan's attorneys are optimistic

Theo Hernandez joins Sociedad from Real Madrid on loan

Georgian residents struggle with consequences of flood

CIS Council on Tourism Chairmanship transferred to Kazakhstan

CSTO chief’s attorney files appeal with Armenia appellate court

North Korea warns US sanctions may affect denuclearization process

Euro drops considerably in Armenia

Trump: Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time

Appellate court ruling on Armenia 2nd President to be publicized on August 13

Can rare lymphocytes combat rheumatoid arthritis?

At least 4 killed in Canada shooting

Woman dies during surgery at Yerevan hospital, criminal case launched

Rahmon to Aliyev: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully

Armenia PM on 2nd President’s indictment: It wouldn’t be right that I make any comments on this topic today

Armenia PM on Lavrov statement: Our Russian Federation partners and we need to adapt

PM urges those living abroad to invest in Armenia

First snow falls on Mount Kazbek in August

Neymar, Coutinho, Ronaldinho in new Nike PhantomVSN ad

PM Pashinyan: We have to fight together against vicious phenomena in Armenia

PM: People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years

69 babies were born in Yerevan on August 9, 39 boys and 30 girls.

Appellate court resumes considering appeal to commute decision on remanding Armenia 2nd President in custody

1 killed, 1 injured in Baku shooting

PM: Emigration ceased in Armenia since May

Ryanair pilots strike in Germany, other countries

20,000 evacuated following fires in Southern California

Armenia MP on sister’s arrest warrant: She has connection with the “case” to the extent that she is my sister

Modric tells Perez he wants to move to Inter

Armenian PM starts working visit to Tavush province

Armenia political scientist founding political party, will run in snap parliamentary election

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Secretary General dismissed from office

Pregnant and breastfeeding women who don't eat sufficient protein put their sons at greater risk of prostate cancer, experts warn

Tajikistan president visits Azerbaijan

17 people found dead at Mexico secret burial places

US billionaire detained for drugs possession

Europa League linesman receives head injury after beer cup is thrown from crowd

1st deputy PM petitions to World Bank regarding return of assets plundered from Armenia

Pelé sells US mansion where he lived for 40 years (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia ex-officials linked to March 2008 tragedy are on embassies’ “blacklists”

US: Israel has right to defend itself

Canadian Open: Karen Khachanov in quarterfinals

Chilean ex-president Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights

Croatia forward transfers to Atlético Madrid

Three paedophiles publicly shot then hanged in Yemen

First lady Melania Trump's parents granted US citizenship

Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 9

Italy seizes 20 tons of hashish

Ditching tight pants 'improves sperm count'

US not going to impose direct sanctions against Russia’s Aeroflot

29 killed in Yemen as bus carrying children hit by airstrike

Appeal of Robert Kocharyan's attorneys will be examined on August 10

Pashinyan receives Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Armenia

Armenian PM discuss issues of economic development with members of Republican Union of Employers

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 9.08.2018

Lavrov to visit Turkey

Armen Grigoryan: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit Iran soon

Daily Beast: Omarosa secretly recorded Trump

Chief of Artashat border detachment: We all defend Armenian border as our own

Russia to work on retaliatory measures against new U.S. sanctions

Should you add more spice to your meal? Why another shake of Tabasco is good for your metabolism AND staying cool in a heat wave (and no, it doesn't destroy your taste buds)

Russian border guards in Armenia detain dozen trespassers at Turkey boundary

Russian market crashes ahead of new US sanctions

Swimming banned in Georgia amid severe weather alert

Armenia official instructs China company to accelerate North-South Road Corridor construction

National Security Service: We have close to $3.8mn misuse at Yerevan Foundation

Real Madrid introduce Thibaut Courtois

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Lombok island

Special Investigation Service: Armenia ex-deputy PM not indicted based on WikiLeaks info

Street Style in Yerevan (photos)

Armenia Special Investigation Service: All who have information on March 2008 case will be questioned

Abbas urges world to intervene in Gaza escalation

PM: Armenia public administration system is inflated

150 rockets fired on Israel

116 babies were born in Yerevan on August 8

Manchester City signs World Cup youngest player

Dodon not to give territory of former stadium to US embassy

Attorney: Armenia 2nd President in attendance to appellate court hearing

Trudeau: Canada intends to continue dialogue with Saudi Arabia

Paul Scholes: I do not see Manchester United as Premier League title

Armenia ex-PM’s bodyguards used weapons against demonstrators during March 2008 events?

Economy and investment minister: More people want to see new Armenia

Armenia PM: Primary task is not to obstruct businesses

Appellate court considering appeal to commute decision on remanding Armenia 2nd President in custody

Why working hard could be BAD for you: Employees who put in too much effort perform worse and don't get promoted, study says

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief speaks on whether ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan is charged

Armenia government holds Cabinet session