Lavrov tells Pompeo about categorical rejection' of new US sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, touching upon the issue of Washington's new sanctions against Russia, Sputnik reported.
"The Russian side expressed categorical rejection of Washington's recently announced sanctions referring to the allegedly available information on Russia's involvement in the so-called Skripal case," Lavrov told Pompeo, as cited by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The minister stressed that neither the United States nor the United Kingdom nor any other side had provided a single fact to substantiate the accusations.
Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Syria and some other issues addressed by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit on July 16, according to the ministry.