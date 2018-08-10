News
Turkey 'implores' Trump to return to table on tariffs
Turkey 'implores' Trump to return to table on tariffs
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey on Friday “implored” U.S. President Donald Trump to return to the negotiating table on tariffs, saying the trade rift between the NATO allies should be resolved through dialogue, Reuters reported.

 “Repeated efforts to communicate to the U.S. administration that none of the stated criteria driving America’s tariffs are applicable to Turkey have thus far proven fruitless,” Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, we implore President Trump to return to the negotiating table – this can and should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.”

Trump, outraged by Turkey’s detention of an American evangelical pastor on terrorism charges, said on Twitter he would double duties on Turkish aluminum and steel, to 20 percent and 50 percent respectively.

Turkey said the tariffs were against the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
