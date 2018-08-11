News
Saturday
August 11
Saturday
August 11
Turkey says U.S. sanctions pressure will only harm ties
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey on Friday warned the United States that sanctions and pressure would only serve to harm ties between the two NATO allies, adding Ankara would continue to retaliate as necessary against U.S. tariffs, Reuters reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy also said in a statement that Turkey wanted issues to be solved through diplomacy, dialogue, good intentions and bilateral understanding.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified the dispute with Ankara by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.
