Plane stolen from Seattle airport, crashes into sea
Region:World News
Theme: Analytics, Incidents

An airline employee hijacked a passenger plane at a Seattle airport made “an unauthorised take-off”.

All flights were grounded at Seattle airport after it was revealed that a passenger plane belonging to Horizon Air took off without permission, BBC reported.

According to preliminary reports, a plane with no passengers on board crashed into the sea. It was escorted by fighters.

The identity and condition of the pilot are not known.

 
