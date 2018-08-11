Plane stolen from Seattle airport, crashes into sea

An airline employee hijacked a passenger plane at a Seattle airport made “an unauthorised take-off”.
All flights were grounded at Seattle airport after it was revealed that a passenger plane belonging to Horizon Air took off without permission, BBC reported.
According to preliminary reports, a plane with no passengers on board crashed into the sea. It was escorted by fighters.
The identity and condition of the pilot are not known.
Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU— bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018