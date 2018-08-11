Trump talks to Macron

The U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed trade and security during a phone call.
The two leaders discussed “a broad range of trade and security issues, including the situation in Iran and the broader Middle East,” the White House said in a statement.
Trump also tweeted about the call describing it as “a very good phone call”.
Had a very good phone call with @EmmanuelMacron, President of France. Discussed various subjects, in particular Security and Trade. Many other calls and conversations today. Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
The U.S. President also said that “deal with Mexico is coming along nicely.”
“New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman. Canada must wait. Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!” he tweeted.