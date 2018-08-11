News
Saturday
August 11
Trump talks to Macron
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed trade and security during a phone call.

The two leaders discussed “a broad range of trade and security issues, including the situation in Iran and the broader Middle East,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump also tweeted about the call describing it as “a very good phone call”.

The U.S. President also said that “deal with Mexico is coming along nicely.”

“New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman. Canada must wait. Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!” he tweeted.
