Erdogan: US actions require us to start looking for new friends and allies

Unilateral actions of the United States towards Turkey undermine American interests and force Ankara to seek new allies, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his article published in New York Times.
“At a time when evil continues to lurk around the world, unilateral actions against Turkey by the United States, our ally of decades, will only serve to undermine American interests and security. Before it is too late, Washington must give up the misguided notion that our relationship can be asymmetrical and come to terms with the fact that Turkey has alternatives. Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies,” he wrote.
Erdogan emphasized that in recent years, partnership between the countries has been tested by disagreements, and “unfortunately, our efforts to reverse this dangerous trend proved futile.”
“Unless the United States starts respecting Turkey’s sovereignty and proves that it understands the dangers that our nation faces, our partnership could be in jeopardy,” he said.
The relations deteriorated after Trump decided to double tariffs on steel and aluminum for Turkey as well as after U.S. imposed sanctions because of the arrest American pastor Andrew Branson.