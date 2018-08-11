News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 11
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Azerbaijan vioaltes ceasefire 200 times past week
Azerbaijan vioaltes ceasefire 200 times past week
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 200 times, from August 5 to 11.

During this period the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,800 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service.

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units refrain from responding, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat task.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news