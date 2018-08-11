Suit filed in Turkey for inheritance of brothel owner Manukyan

Sixteen relatives filed a suit in Istanbul for the massive inheritance of brothel owner Matild Manukyan seventeen years after her death.
Armenian brothel owner Matild Manukyan,was one of the largest taxpayers in Turkey. She left a huge fortune: 486 properties, dozens of cars and millions in cash, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
The estate was inherited by Kerope Cilingir, who was officially registered as his son. However, last week Sixteen relatives of Manukyan filed a lawsuit claiming that Cilingir illegally took possession of the property.
According to the the attorneys of the plaintiffs, they found out that the state of Manukyan was mainly based on what she received from her great uncle Armenak Chah Mouradian and her grandmother Susan Chah Mouradian.
"Manukyan had no sons or daughters. My clients were her only relatives and legal heirs. But Kerope Çilingir usurped the inheritance," the petition said.