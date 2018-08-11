Pashinyan: There is no coalition in Armenia

DILIJAN. – There is no coalition government in Armenia today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said when asked about ARF Dashnaktsutyun’s position on second president Robert Kocharyan’s arrest.
ARF expressed concern over the decision to arrest Kocharyan calling it a political move. Moreover, three MPs from ARF have joined the petition in support of Kocharyan.
“There is no coalition in the Republic of Armenia. It is misunderstanding. We tried to form a government of national accord. Those who consider themselves to be beyond national accord, we will not keep them by force,” Pashinyan said when asked why ARF, being a part of the government, slammed the arrest .