94 killed in wildfires in Athens suburbs
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The death toll in wildfires in the eastern Athens suburbs reached 94, TASS reported referring to the Greece’s Fire Department.

On Thursday, the Greek Ministry of Health informed about 93 deaths.

According to the Fire Department statement, a 57-year-old woman died in hospital as the result of the fires.

Several large fires occurred in Athens suburbs on July 23.

The prosecutor's office, investigating the incident, interrogated 25 officials of different rank as witnesses. Its report is expected in late August.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
