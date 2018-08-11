News
Angela Merkel urges EU member states to unite
Angela Merkel urges EU member states to unite
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union should act cohesively to meet current challenges, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The EU member states can resolve issues only together, she noted referring to climate, free trade and migration issues, TASS reported.

According to her, Germany and Spain have a common approach in fighting illegal migration as no EU member state can evade finding a solution to this problem.

A situation in which agreements will benefit all parties should be founded, she said referring to agreements on the return of refugees, which the EU managed to conclude with Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
