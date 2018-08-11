Yildirim: US hostile attitude towards Russia, Turkey is not justified

The US hostile attitude towards Russia and Turkey is not justified, said Turkish parliament speaker Binali Yildirim.
Such a hostile attitude towards the Iran, Russia, and now Turkey, which is developing in Eurasia, is not justified amid close cooperation and solidarity of our states, TASS reported referring to the speaker.
According to him, dollar is the only US ally.
Earlier, the official representative of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin wrote in the Daily Sabah that the US risks losing Turkey as its ally.