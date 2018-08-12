7 people killed in Peru bus crash

At least seven people were killed and more than fifty were injured as a result of a bus crash in Peru, reported RPP Noticias of the country. One child is considered missing.
The bus was transporting about sixty passengers between two cities.
The accident took place at 12:15am local time. The bus went off road, slipped down the slopes, and fell from more than 150 meters.
According to Radio Nacional, trees had stopped the further fall of the bus.
The cause of this accident is not known yet.
An investigation is underway.