One child survives, 8 people die in Indonesia plane crash

Rescuers said Sunday that a 12-year-old boy is the only survivor from the crash of a light commercial plane in a mountainous region of Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua that left eight other passengers dead, reported The Associated Press.
The child was hospitalized.
The plane’s two pilots and six other passengers were found dead.
The Pilatus PC-6 Porter single-engine plane operated by Dimonin Air was reported missing Saturday during a flight between two districts of Papua.
The local army chief said Sunday the plane had crashed near Oksibil airport.
The cause of this crash is being investigated.