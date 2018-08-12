News
“Caspian quintet” leaders hold summit in Kazakhstan
The fifth Caspian summit is underway Sunday in Aktau, Kazakhstan, reported Russian News Agency TASS. 

During the official ceremony of this meeting of the leaders of member countries, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed his attending counterparts from Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

Subsequently, the presidents of the “Caspian quintet” kicked of the V Caspian Summit.

The main outcome of this summit is expected to be the signing of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

This document, however, will not specify the demarcation lines.
