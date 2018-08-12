News
Caspian Sea legal status convention signed in Kazakhstan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics


The leaders of the “Caspian quintet” countries have signed - in Aktau, Kazakhstan - the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, and which is a historic document for the region - and on which work was carried out since 1996, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran have signed this document during a solemn ceremony that was held at the end of the V Caspian Summit in Aktau.

Under this convention, these five countries will share the usage of the main surface of the Caspian water surface, but they will divide the Caspian Sea floor and deposits into sectors in accordance with the arrangements between them - and based on international law.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
