Lavrov: Russia ready for new Putin-Trump meeting

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Russia’s readiness to meet even with the representatives of the countries - including the US - which pursue an unfriendly policy, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“We [Russia] have never avoided contacts, including with the representatives of countries which conduct an apparent unfriendly policy toward us,” Lavrov said when asked by reporters whether another bilateral talk between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was possible against the backdrop of Washington’s statements regarding new sanctions on Moscow. “Because of this, if the leaders feel a need to meet and return to those matters which, as it seemed to us, would join Russia and the US, such a meeting will take place.”