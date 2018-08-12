EU delegation to Armenia marks International Youth Day

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, together with several organizations, on Sunday celebrates International Youth Day.

“EU continues to support the initiatives that give the opportunity to young people to voice their interests and needs,” reads the respective statement on the Facebook page of the delegation. “Today, on August 12 the world celebrates the International Youth Day. The EU Delegation to Armenia has joined the celebration with the Networking Breakfast organized at the Republic Square, Yerevan.

“Young people from all over Armenia travel to Ijevan, Youth Capital 2018, today to mark International Youth Day, to participate in the events and make their voices heard on how to shape the future youth policies.

“Hoa-Binh Adjemian, Head of Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation to Armenia and Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Kristine Asatryan welcomed the participants from Yerevan, wished a successful mission implementation.”