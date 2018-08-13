News
News
Shooting at England street party, 2 children among 10 injured
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Two children were among 10 people hurt in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester, England, and which police are treating as attempted murder.

They were injured with what police believe was a shotgun with “pellets in its rounds” at a street party at about 2:30am local time, reported BBC.

The shooting took place at a party held after the first day of this weekend’s Caribbean Carnival.

The victims—including two children over the age of 12—with “pellet-type wounds” were not seriously injured, but a man with a broken leg was in a serious condition.

Wasim Chaudhry, from Greater Manchester Police, said those injured were aged between 12 and their 50s and mainly suffered injuries to their legs.
