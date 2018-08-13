Erdogan’s son-in-law speaks about plan to save lira

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said that the government is launching an action plan to save the Turkish lira, which is experiencing a record fall amid worsening relations between Ankara and Washington.

The agencies will take necessary steps and will share the announcements from the market, Albayrak said.

He added that the plan will work for the banks and “real” economy, including small and medium business, Hurriyet reported.

Albayrak rejected the version that decline in lira is connected with “the obvious attack” on Ankara, thus repeating the statement of his father-in-law Erdogan.