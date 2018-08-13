News
Appellate court to soon issue ruling on Armenia 2nd President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Court of Appeal will soon publicize its verdict on the legal defender’s appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, in custody.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter at the informed that Kocharyan’s attorneys as well as the prosecution are in court.

On August 10, the court had adjourned to reach a verdict.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
