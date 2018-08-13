Iran presents ballistic missile with pinpoint accuracy

The Iranian Defense Ministry has presented a new generation of the homegrown Fateh (Conqueror) ballistic missile, which can evade radars and hit targets with high accuracy, Tasnim reported.

At the ceremony in Tehran on Monday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami revealed the new generation of Fateh rockets, saying that the aerospace organization of the Defense Ministry could meet the practical needs of the Armed Forces by turning ideas into products in a short span of time.

Mass production of a new missile will help Iran achieve great success in building up its defensive capacity and deterrent force, the general added.

According to him, the Iranian armed forces will never give up plans to advance the missile industry and expand the capabilities of domestic missiles.

Iran will never allow strangers interfere in their internal problems, the Defense Minister concluded.