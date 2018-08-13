Literary critic: First 100 days of Armenia PM Pashinyan’s administration were positive

YEREVAN. – The first 100 days of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s administration in Armenia can be assessed as positive.
Literary critic Davit Gasparyan stated the aforementioned at a pres conference on Monday. In his view, the country is in the “cleaning process.”
Gasparyan, however, proposed to the new Armenian government to focus also on the problems that exist in the cultural domain.
“Theater halls [in Armenia] are empty, since there is no worthy performance,” the literary critic explained. “The same applies also to museums and concert halls.”
Davit Gasparyan added that there were challenges in Armenia’s science too.