News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 14
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Germany has interest in stable Turkish economy
Germany has interest in stable Turkish economy
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Germany has an interest in a stable Turkish economy and is monitoring the situation closely, a government spokesman said, when asked about the meltdown of the Turkish currency, which has lost more than 40 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, Reuters reported.

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said there had been no crisis talks among members of the G20 industrialized countries on the situation.

The spokeswoman said it was too early to comment on the exposure of German companies to the economic situation in Turkey, and declined to assess the latest developments there.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news