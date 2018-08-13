Jagland to Azerbaijan: We cannot accept political prisoners in Europe

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland made a statement concerning the conditional release of the REAL party leader Ilgar Mammadov.
“News that the Shaki Court of Appeal in Azerbaijan today ordered the release of prominent human rights defender Ilgar Mammadov after more than five years in prison is to be welcomed. We cannot accept political prisoners in Europe, innocent people should not be deprived of their liberty and the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights must be executed.”
The Sheki appellate court today decided to conditionally release the leader of the REAL party Ilgar Mammadov.
The court decided to replace his remaining real term of imprisonment by conditional punishment with a 2-year probation period and a ban on leaving the country.