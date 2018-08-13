News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.63/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.47 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 549.47 (down by AMD 3.18), that of one British pound totaled AMD 615.30 (down by AMD 1), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.10 (down by AMD 0.11) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 239.97, AMD 18,824.61 and AMD 12,975.01, respectively.
