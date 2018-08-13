NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.08.2018

Armenia’s Court of Appeal on Monday released the second president Robert Kocharyan.
On Friday the Court finished examining the legal defender’s appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding Armenia’s second President in custody. The court said they would make a public statement on Monday.
Talking to reporters, one of the lawyers Ruben Sahakyan said the court released Kocharyan taking into account his immunity. “Kocharyan has already left the court,” he said.
Azerbaijani side continues provocation in the direction of Nakhchivan, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
“The Armenian armed forces responded by fire to the provocations of the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Nakhchivan. We do not rule out losses in Azerbaijani armed forces as a result,” spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.
The brother of former Armenian PM Hovik Abrahamyan will remain in custody for two months.
The court upheld the petition of Armenia’s special investigative service on Saturday. Henrikh Abrahamyan is charged with illegal possession of weapons.
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu urged Donald Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide amid the decision to double tariffs on Turkey.
“Turkey has been trending towards authoritarianism and becoming more anti-American. Many of us have also pushed for recognition of the Armenian genocide. I urge Trump to do so. The US should not continue to ignore historical facts,” he tweeted.