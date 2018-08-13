News
SIS of Armenia assesses Court of Appeal’s decision to set Kocharyan free illegal
SIS of Armenia assesses Court of Appeal’s decision to set Kocharyan free illegal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The elimination of Robert Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, which was preventive detention, by the Criminal Court of Appeal is illegal, the press service of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia reported.

“The decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia is illegal and the court has crossed the limits of its powers. We hope the Prosecutor's office will file a cassation complaint”, SIS said.

The press service of the General Prosecutor's office mentioned that as soon as they receive the full decision of the Court of Appeal, they will start to discuss the possibility of applying to the Cassation Court.
