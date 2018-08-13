Karabakh President receives president of AGBU Armenia and vice-chairman of AUA

STEPANAKERT.- Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on Monday president of the AGBU Armenia Vasken Yacoubian and vice-chairman of the American University of Armenia Ashot Ghazaryan.
Issues related to the realization of various programs in our republic were on the meeting agenda. Special attention was paid to the construction process of the Artsakh State University's new main building.
The President considered important the implementation of the project, underlining that infrastructures meeting modern conditions would have an palpable contribution to raising the scientific and educational level of the Alma Mater.