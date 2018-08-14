News
MFA: Armenia continues open dialogue with all parties of Iranian issue
MFA: Armenia continues open dialogue with all parties of Iranian issue
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iran is one of Armenia’s most important partners, and official Yerevan monitors the processes, acting spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said when asked about new US sanctions against Iran.

“We continue an open dialogue with both Iran and all sides. We openly announce our position and our questions,” she said, adding that the stance on relations with Iran is reflected in the government’s program.

Responding to a request to clarify when the visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Iran will take place, which was reported by the press service of the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Anna Naghdalyan said that such a visit is not in the program of actions yet.

According to her, the matter concerned the visit in general, but there are no specific dates, as reported by the head of the mentioned structure in the explanation provided for Armenpress agency. However, since the visit was reported by the press service of the Security Council, it is expedient to specify the information directly from the service.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
