40 children killed in Yemen air attack
40 children killed in Yemen air attack
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

At least 51 people, including 40 children, were killed as the result of the Saudi-led coalition air strike, Reuters reported referring to the International Committee of the Red Cross’ statement

According to the source, 79 people were injured as the result of the attack, including 56 children. The International Committee of the Red Cross reported on 29 killed and 48 injured on August 9.

The confrontation between government forces and the Husit rebels continues in Yemen since August 2014.

According to the Yemen Center for Human Rights and Development, since the spring of 2015, over 10,000 civilians have been killed in the country, including almost 2,400 children and about 2,000 women. During the same period, 18.5 thousand Yemenis were injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
