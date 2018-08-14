News
Police Counter Terrorism Command investigating incident in London
Police Counter Terrorism Command investigating incident in London
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is investigating an incident in Westminster, Metropolitan Police tweeted.

“The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is investigating an incident in #Westminster this morning during which a number of people were injured. Keep following @metpoliceuk for updates,” Metropolitan Police tweeted.

According to witnesses, the driver purposefully hit the fence.

“I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers,” Witness Ewalina Ochab told AP

One of the eyewitnesses told BBC, that the car first hit a group of cyclists and then a barrier. He also confirmed that the driver's actions seemed intentional.
