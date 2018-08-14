Police Counter Terrorism Command investigating incident in London

The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is investigating an incident in Westminster, Metropolitan Police tweeted.
“The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is investigating an incident in #Westminster this morning during which a number of people were injured. Keep following @metpoliceuk for updates,” Metropolitan Police tweeted.
According to witnesses, the driver purposefully hit the fence.
“I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers,” Witness Ewalina Ochab told AP.
One of the eyewitnesses told BBC, that the car first hit a group of cyclists and then a barrier. He also confirmed that the driver's actions seemed intentional.