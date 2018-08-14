Yerevan protesters call to terminate the powers of judge who freed Kocharyan

YEREVAN. – The protesters in Yerevan headed to the office of the Supreme Judicial Council demanding the termination of Judge Alexander Azaryan’s powers who had freed Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan.
On Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom.
The protesters, who had assembled in downtown Yerevan, burst into the hall where the press conference of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan was about the kick off on Tuesday.
After ruining the press conference, activists reached to the General Attorney’s Office and continued the action there.